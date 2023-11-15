Mikati broaches developments with Abiad, Mawlawi

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday met at the Grand Serail with Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Dr. Firas Al-Abiad.nbsp;

In the wake of the meeting, Abiad said: ldquo;Wersquo;ve discussed an array of topics, including the Ministry of Healthrsquo;s preparation of an emergency plan to boost the Lebanese health sectorrsquo;s readiness amid the prevailing circumstances.rdquo;

Talks between the pair also touched on the measures being taken to provide treatment to the victims of Israeli attacks in the southern Lebanese region.nbsp;

The Prime Minister then met with Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi.

