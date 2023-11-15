Elite golf club fires back after being accused of refusing to admit Dan Andrews as a member ‘due to his harsh Covid rules’ while he was Victorian premier

Portsea Golf Club has fired back at recent reports

Dan Andrews was reportedly banned from participating

But the club chairman says that is not the case

The chairman of an elite Melbourne golf club has denied reports that they have banned Daniel Andrews from membership, and has insisted an application for the ex-Victoria Premier’s accession will be considered.

Earlier this week it was claimed that members of Portsea Golf Club had blocked an approach to Andrews after his friend and property magnate Max Beck made a tangible inquiry on his behalf.

Members of the club, located on Melbourne’s affluent Mornington Peninsula, continue to harbor ill will towards the former leader over his Covid pandemic restrictions, with the golf club included in the metropolitan lockdowns despite being 70km from the CBD .

Richlister Beck described those angry members as ‘petty’ and branded their resistance as ‘ridiculous’, and club president Phil Cramer has now sent out a ‘member update’ clarifying that all applications are welcome.

“We would like to make it clear that, contrary to these reports, no formal membership proposal for Mr. Andrews has been received by the Club,” Cramer wrote.

Daniel Andrews is not banned from joining an elite golf club

Reports suggest members of Portsea Golf Club do not want the former politician to become a member

‘Portsea Golf Club prides itself on the inclusivity and diversity of its membership, and in fact has a reputation for being a very welcoming club where everyone can enjoy golf and socialising.

‘These values ​​have played an important role in growing our membership and increasing the number of rounds played annually.

‘We appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate the current situation and continue to uphold the values ​​that make Portsea Golf Club so enjoyable.’

Cramer further stressed: ‘If and when a formal application is received, it will be dealt with in accordance with the process set out in the Portsea Golf Club Articles of Association, including notification to the membership base. Please note: our next membership intake is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2024.’

According to the Herald Sun, the subject of Andrews’ membership application has divided the club, with some supporting the move while others say they will leave if he joins.

Reflecting on the views of those opposed to Andrews joining the club, former professional golfer Mark Allen said: ‘No, they haven’t (forgiven him).

‘They have not forgiven him and I can tell you this: on Friday evening at the Sorrento Hotel it was the talk of the region and to the point where not only members of Portsea but also members of other clubs said that if he tries to to tie into this somewhere, they just won’t let him.

“Well, remember, on one side of the peninsula they could play and on the other side of the peninsula they couldn’t play.

“Once there is an overwhelming consensus, it is very easy to put a black line through their name,” he said.

However, the club’s chairman emphasizes that they welcome all applications for membership

Andrew remains a controversial figure on the peninsula, with one resident telling News Corp: ‘Dan is just toxic here.’

He has a checkered history with the region. In March 2021, he fell and was seriously injured while on holiday in Sorrento. The incident caused a lot of commotion among the local population.

In a 2013 car crash, the Andrews’ family car also reportedly collided with a teenage cyclist. The incident remains the subject of proceedings in the High Court.

He plays at Kingston Heath Golf Club and would like to join a club on the Mornington Peninsula.