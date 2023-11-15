UNICEF director calls from Gaza to ‘stop this horror’

NNA – The Executive Director of the United Nations Children#39;s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, denounced on Wednesday the harrowing scenes she witnessed during her visit to the Gaza Strip amid the war between Israel and Hamas, calling for the quot;halt of this horror.quot;nbsp;

Russell, who visited the southern part of the enclave, stated, quot;What I saw and heard was heartbreaking. They endured bombardment, loss, and repeated displacement. Inside the Gaza Strip, there is no safe place for the million children to turn to,quot; adding, quot;Only the parties to the conflict can truly stop this horror.quot;–AFP

========R.H.