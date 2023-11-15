Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UNICEF director calls from Gaza to ‘stop this horror’

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – The Executive Director of the United Nations Children#39;s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, denounced on Wednesday the harrowing scenes she witnessed during her visit to the Gaza Strip amid the war between Israel and Hamas, calling for the quot;halt of this horror.quot;nbsp;

    Russell, who visited the southern part of the enclave, stated, quot;What I saw and heard was heartbreaking. They endured bombardment, loss, and repeated displacement. Inside the Gaza Strip, there is no safe place for the million children to turn to,quot; adding, quot;Only the parties to the conflict can truly stop this horror.quot;–AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy