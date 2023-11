NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Wednesday met with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.

The pair discussed regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza.nbsp;

ldquo;Israel is not defending itself today, but is itrsquo;s obsessed with blind revenge,rdquo; Bou Habib told his Iranian counterpart.nbsp;

