Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Geagea ups calls for border stability via reinforcement of resolution 1701, Lebanese Army’s role

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief, Samirnbsp;Geagea, on Wednesday met at his Meerabnbsp; residence with United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.nbsp;

    During the meeting, Geagea underlined the pressing need to find a solution to the Palestinian quandary based on a two-state solution as outlined in the 2002 Beirut Declaration mdash; to ensure stability in the Middle East region.

    Geagea deemed the current developments in southern Lebanon of no service to anyone.nbsp;

    Consequently, the LF leader called for ensuring stability on the Lebanese borders with occupied Palestine by reaffirming the need to reinforce and fully implement international security councilrsquo;s resolution 1701 ldquo;through the Lebanese Army and with the support of international peacekeeping forces.rdquo;

    Geagea did not fail to highlight the importance of avoiding all scenarios that might compromise the cohesion of the military institution or involving it in adventures with uncertain results.nbsp;

    By

