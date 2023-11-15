Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    First fuel truck enters Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah: Report

    NNA – A fuel truck entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt Wednesday, Al Qahera News reported, in the first such delivery since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

    An Egyptian source said the fuel would be delivered to the United Nations ldquo;to facilitate the delivery of aid after trucks on the Palestinian side stopped operating for lack of fuel.rdquo;

    COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body that handles Palestinian civil affairs, had said earlier that ldquo;UN trucks transporting humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing will be refueled at the Rafah crossing, per US request.rdquo;

    Witnesses at the Egyptian border said two more trucks were waiting to pass through the crossing.

