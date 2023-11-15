Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Israel’s Comically Bad Disinfo Proves They’re Losing the PR War

    Nov 15, 2023
    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    Israel’s official Arabic account affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a selfie video of a Palestinian nurse condemning Hamas for taking over al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip on Nov. 11.

    But some things about the video didn’t add up.

    Everything about it smacked of high school theater—from the botched accent that sounded like it was straight out of an Israeli soap opera to the perfectly scripted IDF talking points rolling off her tongue.

