Peter Andre, 50, says he could ‘up his game’ when it comes to parenting’ ahead of becoming a father for the fifth time with wife Emily, 34

Peter Andre gushed about his wife Emily as he praised her for being such a great mother.

The 50-year-old singer is preparing to welcome his fifth child – his third with Emily – and described the NHS doctor, 34, as ‘Wonder Mum’.

Writing in his column for new! magazine he said: ‘Emily is as always Wonder Mum when it comes to organizing things.

“I feel like I’m a good father, but when I look at her, I can really do my best.”

Peter also revealed that he enjoys working with his children and that the chaos of organizing a family makes him realize that his day-to-day work is not difficult at all.

Honest: Peter Andre, 50, has admitted he could ‘really try his best’ when it comes to parenting as he praised his wife Emily for being a great mother

Congratulations! NHS doctor Emily, 34, is currently pregnant with the couple’s third child and the Mysterious Girl singer described the mum as ‘Wonder Mum’

The couple are parents to Amelia, 10, and Theo, six, while Peter shares son Junior, 18, and daughter Princess, 16, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

The star is looking forward to Theo celebrating his seventh birthday on November 22 as he revealed the youngster reminds him of himself at that age.

“I think this is the cutest age and he’s becoming such a character,” Peter explained. “When I see him react to things, it reminds me of when I was six.”

Earlier this week, Emily shed light on what parenting life with her husband is like during an appearance on Loose Women.

Speaking to Charlene White, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter and Judi Love, the mum discussed how to encourage children to brush their teeth.

Emily started the conversation about how she and Pete make their own children brush their teeth every morning and evening, saying, “It’s just different from everything else – we try to remind each other.”

She continued, “With parents you each have your strengths and you just have to work together and do your best, that’s all you can do, right?”

Emily looked stunning in a neon yellow maxi dress as she sported a fresh pregnancy glow, her bump barely visible.

Family: Peter shares Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, with his wife and has daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price, 45 (pictured as family)

Panel leader Charlene congratulated Emily on her pregnancy and said: ‘Congratulations, you’ll soon have to brush some more teeth!’

Last month, Emily and Peter announced they were expecting their third child together.

The singer and doctor announced the happy news on their Instagram pages Thursday morning, posting ultrasound photos as they gushed about the “new addition to our family in 2024.”

‘We are happy to share the news with all of you. A new addition to our family in 2024. The children are so excited. Us too,” the couple wrote, as their famous friends flooded their comments with well wishes.