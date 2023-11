NNA – The Kremlin on Wednesday said it would follow the high-stakes summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who are set to meet Wednesday for the first time in a year.

quot;The two countries are building bilateral relations, it is their right,quot;nbsp;Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that quot;every meeting of that kind which involves the world#39;s two largest economies is important for everyone.quot;–AFP

