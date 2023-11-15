UN Agency Says Egypt Fuel Delivery To Gaza ‘Not At All Enough’

NNA – Fuel that entered Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday was quot;not at all enoughquot;, the United Nations agency for supporting Palestinian refugees said.

quot;This is the equivalent of half a truck! Not at all enough. Much more is needed. Fuel is being used as weapon of war, this must stop,quot; UNRWA said on X, formerly Twitter.

In a separate post, UNRWA confirmed receiving 23,027 litres (6,083 gallons) of fuel, saying it met only quot;nine percentquot; of what the agency needs daily to sustain lifesaving work.–AFP

