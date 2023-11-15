Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Presidents of “ALREC” and “International Expert Solidarity” brief Makary on future projects

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Information Minister, Engineer Ziad Makary, on Wednesday welcomed the presidents of ldquo;ALRECrdquo; and ldquo;International Expert Solidarityrdquo; system, who briefed the Minister on the international organizationrsquo;s projects and on the imminent opening of its office in Lebanon. Both presidents also briefed Makary on the activities of the ldquo;Oscars for the Creators of Arabs and Africardquo; competition, organized by the aforementioned association and the African Youth Parliament, and sponsored by the Ministry of Information.

