Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    WHO loses contact with Gaza hospital staff after raid

    NNA – The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday it had lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility.

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the reports of the military incursion into Shifa were deeply concerning.

    quot;We#39;ve lost touch again with health personnel at the hospital. We#39;re extremely worried for their and their patients#39; safety,quot; he said on social media platform X.–Reuters

