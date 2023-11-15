WHO Loses Contact With Doctors at Gaza’s Biggest Hospital Amid Israeli Raid

Israel Defence Forces via Reuters

The head of the World Health Organization said the agency has lost contact with health personnel inside the biggest hospital in Gaza after Israeli soldiers stormed the facility early Wednesday.

Troops moved into Al-Shifa Hospital after the complex had been encircled by Israeli tanks for several days, starving thousands of sheltering civilians of fuel and medical supplies. Both Israel and the U.S. say Hamas has a command center beneath the hospital—claims which Hamas has denied.

“Reports of military incursion into Al-Shifa hospital are deeply concerning,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X Wednesday. “We’ve lost touch again with health personnel at the hospital. We’re extremely worried for their and their patients’ safety.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.