Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    King’s Starry 75th Birthday Party Exposes Rift With Uninvited Harry

    King’s Starry 75th Birthday Party Exposes Rift With Uninvited Harry

    The extent of the rift between Prince Harry and the king was graphically exposed last night after the 75th birthday party to which his younger son was not invited turned out to be a significantly larger and more lavish affair than the royals had at first suggested.

    Buckingham Palace had briefed that King Charles was not intending to have a big bash to celebrate his birthday, but in the end, guests, including royals minor and major, the musician Jools Holland, and old friends and colleagues of Charles’ late parents were all invited to the party, which went on until midnight at Charles’ luxurious central London home, Clarence House.

    Harry was not invited, as his spokesperson last week made clear, in an irritable intervention that came after a story appeared in the British Sunday Times falsely reported that Charles had invited Harry to the party.

