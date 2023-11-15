Prince Charles Hospital Brisbane fungal outbreak: Adam and Muhammad were given a second chance at life when they were given heart transplants. Then they died within weeks. Now a grim theory has emerged about what killed them

<!–

Dust from a construction site outside a major hospital may have sparked a deadly fungal outbreak, Queensland’s chief health officer says.

The cluster led to complications in five transplant patients at Brisbane’s Prince Charles Hospital – two of them tragically died.

Beloved GP Dr Muhammad Hussain, 55, was given a second chance at life when he received a heart transplant. in May, but he quickly became ill after the operation and died on September 20.

Adam Retmock, 45, a heart transplant recipient, also suffered a fungal infection which led to his death on Friday.

As families demand answers, state Health Director Dr. John Gerrard said Wednesday, the construction of a new parking lot at the hospital may have stirred up the dirt that ended up in the transplant unit.

“It’s certainly one of the things that’s being investigated,” Dr Gerrard told reporters.

“These fungi exist in the natural environment around us, so trying to determine where individual patients acquire their infection is notoriously difficult.”

Authorities are also looking into how the hospital is cleaned as part of their investigations.

Dr Hussain’s grieving daughter, Muskaan Hussain, 23, questioned why her family and others were not informed of the infections until the media reported on them.

“We were contacted by a doctor at Prince Charles Hospital hours before this was revealed in the media,” she said. Seven short stories.

She said communication within the hospital was “very lacking”.

“I felt like they weren’t as candid as I expected them to be,” she said.

“I feel like I still have a lot of questions.”

Mr. Retmock’s family also said he only learned of the potentially fatal infection while watching the news at the hospital after his transplant and that his doctors did not tell him about it.

Dr Muhammad Hussain (pictured centre) died on September 20 from complications of a heart transplant he received in hospital and is believed to be the first victim of the fungal infection.

Muskaan Hussain said the hospital’s communication with the family left much to be desired

Adam Retmock (pictured), who also suffered from a fungal infection, only discovered the infection while watching the news in hospital after receiving his transplant.

“He should have found out in the hospital because he was a very brave person,” his wife said.

“I would like the other families still involved to perhaps be better informed and have all the information presented to them more clearly.

“I will miss him forever.”

A hospital spokesperson said reviews of cases who contracted fungal infections were in their “early stages”.

“Despite extensive testing, no link has been established between the fungal infections identified in the five heart transplant patients and the hospital,” they said.

Adam Retmock, 45, was one of five patients at Prince Charles Hospital affected by the outbreak and the second to succumb to the disease.

“Transplant patients are among our most vulnerable patients and can be susceptible to various illnesses and infections in the community, particularly once they return home.”

All affected patients were placed on prophylactic antifungal treatment.

Initial analyzes identified four different strains of fungal infection among the five patients, one of which was the one found at Prince Charles Hospital.

One transplant patient with this strain remains in the hospital.