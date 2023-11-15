Will we EVER learn? The most common passwords of the year are revealed – with ‘password’ and ‘123456’ topping the list yet again

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

When it comes to choosing a password, it seems like many of us still don’t take security very seriously, especially when it comes to streaming movies and TV shows.

That’s because new research has found that ‘123456’, ‘admin’, ‘password’ and ‘user’ are once again among the most popular login phrases in the world.

Not only that, but a third of the world’s most popular passwords are made up of purely numeric strings such as ‘123456789’, ‘12345’ and ‘000000’.

The analysis found that people use the weakest passwords for things like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, while the strongest logins are reserved for financial accounts.

According to password management company NordPass, ‘Netflix’, ‘netflix123’, ‘disney123’ and ‘disney2020’ are among the most commonly used passwords for streaming services.

Easy to crack: New research finds that '123456', 'admin', 'password' and 'user' are once again among the most popular login phrases in the world

In Britain, both 'password' and 'password1' were again among the most used passwords this year, according to password management company NordPass

‘Apple2020’, ‘Iphone1234’ and ‘Samsung1’ were popular among smartphone users, ‘minecraft’ for gamers and ‘amazon’ for e-commerce websites.

While financial accounts were found to have the strongest passwords, it should be more than a little concerning that there are people who have chosen the phrases ‘visavisa1’ and ‘paypal123’ to protect them.

According to NordPass, football also remains a common inspiration for internet users’ passwords.

The annual Most Common Passwords report found that many Brits were using player and team names for their logins, including ‘Liverpool’, ‘Arsenal’, ‘Chelsea’, ‘Rangers’, as well as simply ‘Football’.

That may not come as much of a surprise.

What’s more interesting, however, is that, rather bizarrely, people in Britain also like to choose passwords related to animals or mythical creatures, such as ‘monkey’ and ‘dragon’.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a general password list without the word “password” on it.

In Britain, both ‘password’ and ‘password1’ were again among the most used this year, according to NordPass.

‘Qwerty’ – the six characters at the top left of a computer keyboard – also featured heavily, along with abc123.

Somewhat randomly, ‘cheese’ also appears in the top 20 most common passwords, while ‘letmein’ and ‘killer’ were also popular.

Perhaps most worryingly, all logins on the UK list take less than a second to crack, prompting NordPass to warn of the need to better protect accounts from hackers.

It said that instead of internet users improving their password creation habits, they went the other way this year by sticking to already pre-configured passwords.

For example, ‘admin’ wasn’t even on the global charts in 2022, but has now risen to the top of the charts in most countries surveyed, barring Britain.

Worldwide it ranks number 2 overall.

Alarmingly, 'Admin' didn't even make the global charts in 2022, but has now risen to the top of the charts in most countries surveyed, with the exception of Britain

On the other hand, in the US, '123456' was also the most popular login, along with 'password'

THE TOP 50 MOST COMMON PASSWORDS WORLDWIDE Rank 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 password 123456 administrator 12345678 123456789 1234 12345 password 123 Aa123456 1234567890 UNKNOWN 1234567 123123 111111 password 12345678910 000000 admin123 ********** user 1111 P@ssw0rd carrot 654321 qwerty Pass@123 ***** 112233 102030 ubnt abc123 Aa@123456 abcd1234 1q2w3e4r 123321 wrong qwertyuiop 87654321 987654321 Eliska81 123123123 11223344 987654321 demonstration 12341234 qwerty123 Admin@123 1q2w3e4r5t 11111111 passage Time to crack it < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second 17 minutes < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second 11 seconds < 1 second 1 second < 1 second < 1 second 1 second < 1 second < 1 second 5 minutes < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second 1 second < 1 second 11 seconds < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second 3 hours < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second 1 hour < 1 second < 1 second < 1 second number of users 4,524,867 4,008,850 1,371,152 1,213,047 969,811 728,414 710,321 528,086 319,725 302,709 240,377 234,187 224,261 191,392 177,725 172,502 168,653 159,354 152,497 146,233 144,262 135,424 122,834 109,908 109,836 105,505 102,054 100,920 99,612 98,743 94,698 90,414 86,921 86,486 83,206 81,390 79,434 79,310 78,452 75,755 73,033 72,444 69,006 68,140 67,957 67,787 65,258 64,597 63,545 62,169

NordPass said that if mAs many as 70 percent of the passwords on this year’s global list can be cracked in less than a second.

The company’s independent researchers analyzed password usage in some 35 countries around the world, while also studying how malware attacks can pose a huge threat to people’s safety online.

Once someone’s computer becomes infected with malware, experts say a person risks losing a huge amount of personal information, including passwords and other credentials stored in the browser.

That’s why people should choose stronger passwords that are harder to crack, or use new key technology, she added.

Tomas Smalakys, NordPass’ chief technology officer, said: ‘With the terrifying risks faced by password users, alternative methods of online authentication are now essential.

The analysis found that people use the weakest passwords for things like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, while the strongest logins are reserved for financial accounts

The company's independent researchers analyzed password usage in some 35 countries around the world, while also studying how malware attacks can pose a huge threat to people's safety online

‘Passkey technology, considered the most promising innovation to replace passwords, is successfully paving its way and gaining trust among individuals and forward-thinking companies around the world.

“As one of the first password managers to offer this technology, we see that people are curious to test new things, as long as it helps eliminate the hassle of passwords.”

Cybersecurity expert Jake Moore said: ‘Bad passwords are often an easy way for hackers to gain access to accounts and there are tools cybercriminals use to help them gain access, such as populating password fields with commonly used passwords.

‘People often put their passwords on their social media, such as their pet names or favorite films.’

He added: ‘The smart use of two-factor authentication and robust encryption is a much stronger mix than using the same two or three passwords for all accounts.’