    Will we EVER learn? The most common passwords of the year are revealed – with ‘password’ and ‘123456’ topping the list yet again

    When it comes to choosing a password, it seems like many of us still don’t take security very seriously, especially when it comes to streaming movies and TV shows.

    That’s because new research has found that ‘123456’, ‘admin’, ‘password’ and ‘user’ are once again among the most popular login phrases in the world.

    Not only that, but a third of the world’s most popular passwords are made up of purely numeric strings such as ‘123456789’, ‘12345’ and ‘000000’.

    The analysis found that people use the weakest passwords for things like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, while the strongest logins are reserved for financial accounts.

    According to password management company NordPass, ‘Netflix’, ‘netflix123’, ‘disney123’ and ‘disney2020’ are among the most commonly used passwords for streaming services.

    Easy to crack: New research finds that ‘123456’, ‘admin’, ‘password’ and ‘user’ are once again among the most popular login phrases in the world (stock image)

    Britain’s favorite passwords: In Britain, both ‘password’ and ‘password1’ were again among the most used passwords this year, according to password management company NordPass

    THE MOST COMMON PASSWORDS IN THE UK

    123456
    password
    qwerty
    Liverpool
    123456789
    Arsenal
    12345678
    12345
    abc123
    Chelsea
    qwerty123
    football
    dragon
    password1
    cheese
    let me in
    1q2w3e4r
    monkey
    killer
    forest rangers

    ‘Apple2020’, ‘Iphone1234’ and ‘Samsung1’ were popular among smartphone users, ‘minecraft’ for gamers and ‘amazon’ for e-commerce websites.

    While financial accounts were found to have the strongest passwords, it should be more than a little concerning that there are people who have chosen the phrases ‘visavisa1’ and ‘paypal123’ to protect them.

    According to NordPass, football also remains a common inspiration for internet users’ passwords.

    The annual Most Common Passwords report found that many Brits were using player and team names for their logins, including ‘Liverpool’, ‘Arsenal’, ‘Chelsea’, ‘Rangers’, as well as simply ‘Football’.

    That may not come as much of a surprise.

    What’s more interesting, however, is that, rather bizarrely, people in Britain also like to choose passwords related to animals or mythical creatures, such as ‘monkey’ and ‘dragon’.

    Of course, it wouldn’t be a general password list without the word “password” on it.

    In Britain, both ‘password’ and ‘password1’ were again among the most used this year, according to NordPass.

    ‘Qwerty’ – the six characters at the top left of a computer keyboard – also featured heavily, along with abc123.

    Somewhat randomly, ‘cheese’ also appears in the top 20 most common passwords, while ‘letmein’ and ‘killer’ were also popular.

    Perhaps most worryingly, all logins on the UK list take less than a second to crack, prompting NordPass to warn of the need to better protect accounts from hackers.

    It said that instead of internet users improving their password creation habits, they went the other way this year by sticking to already pre-configured passwords.

    For example, ‘admin’ wasn’t even on the global charts in 2022, but has now risen to the top of the charts in most countries surveyed, barring Britain.

    Worldwide it ranks number 2 overall.

    Alarmingly, ‘Admin’ didn’t even make the global charts in 2022, but has now risen to the top of the charts in most countries surveyed, with the exception of Britain

    On the other hand, in the US, ‘123456’ was also the most popular login, along with ‘password’

    THE TOP 50 MOST COMMON PASSWORDS WORLDWIDE

    Rank

    1

    2

    3

    4

    5

    6

    7

    8

    9

    10

    11

    12

    13

    14

    15

    16

    17

    18

    19

    20

    21

    22

    23

    24

    25

    26

    27

    28

    29

    30

    31

    32

    33

    34

    35

    36

    37

    38

    39

    40

    41

    42

    43

    44

    45

    46

    47

    48

    49

    50

    password

    123456

    administrator

    12345678

    123456789

    1234

    12345

    password

    123

    Aa123456

    1234567890

    UNKNOWN

    1234567

    123123

    111111

    password

    12345678910

    000000

    admin123

    **********

    user

    1111

    P@ssw0rd

    carrot

    654321

    qwerty

    Pass@123

    *****

    112233

    102030

    ubnt

    abc123

    Aa@123456

    abcd1234

    1q2w3e4r

    123321

    wrong

    qwertyuiop

    87654321

    987654321

    Eliska81

    123123123

    11223344

    987654321

    demonstration

    12341234

    qwerty123

    Admin@123

    1q2w3e4r5t

    11111111

    passage

    Time to crack it

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    17 minutes

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    11 seconds

    < 1 second

    1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    5 minutes

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    1 second

    < 1 second

    11 seconds

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    3 hours

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    1 hour

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    < 1 second

    number of users

    4,524,867

    4,008,850

    1,371,152

    1,213,047

    969,811

    728,414

    710,321

    528,086

    319,725

    302,709

    240,377

    234,187

    224,261

    191,392

    177,725

    172,502

    168,653

    159,354

    152,497

    146,233

    144,262

    135,424

    122,834

    109,908

    109,836

    105,505

    102,054

    100,920

    99,612

    98,743

    94,698

    90,414

    86,921

    86,486

    83,206

    81,390

    79,434

    79,310

    78,452

    75,755

    73,033

    72,444

    69,006

    68,140

    67,957

    67,787

    65,258

    64,597

    63,545

    62,169

    NordPass said that if mAs many as 70 percent of the passwords on this year’s global list can be cracked in less than a second.

    The company’s independent researchers analyzed password usage in some 35 countries around the world, while also studying how malware attacks can pose a huge threat to people’s safety online.

    Once someone’s computer becomes infected with malware, experts say a person risks losing a huge amount of personal information, including passwords and other credentials stored in the browser.

    That’s why people should choose stronger passwords that are harder to crack, or use new key technology, she added.

    Tomas Smalakys, NordPass’ chief technology officer, said: ‘With the terrifying risks faced by password users, alternative methods of online authentication are now essential.

    Lax: The analysis found that people use the weakest passwords for things like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, while the strongest logins are reserved for financial accounts

    Hacking threat: The company’s independent researchers analyzed password usage in some 35 countries around the world, while also studying how malware attacks can pose a huge threat to people’s safety online (stock image)

    ‘Passkey technology, considered the most promising innovation to replace passwords, is successfully paving its way and gaining trust among individuals and forward-thinking companies around the world.

    “As one of the first password managers to offer this technology, we see that people are curious to test new things, as long as it helps eliminate the hassle of passwords.”

    Cybersecurity expert Jake Moore said: ‘Bad passwords are often an easy way for hackers to gain access to accounts and there are tools cybercriminals use to help them gain access, such as populating password fields with commonly used passwords.

    ‘People often put their passwords on their social media, such as their pet names or favorite films.’

    He added: ‘The smart use of two-factor authentication and robust encryption is a much stronger mix than using the same two or three passwords for all accounts.’

    Tips to ensure your passwords are secure

    1. Implement a password manager

    Password managers allow you to store all passwords in end-to-end encrypted digital storage, locked with a single keyword, for the utmost convenience. Most password managers have additional features to check password strength and automatically generate unique passwords. They can be useful for organizations when sharing passwords with employees or managing their access.

    2. Introduce cybersecurity training

    As simple human errors remain the leading cause of data breaches, it is worth investing in cybersecurity training for employees. Starting with the basics can be a good idea as people have different levels of technological background.

    3. Enable multi-factor authentication

    It is known as MFA and serves as an extra layer of security. It is an authentication method that uses two or more mechanisms to validate the user’s identity – these can be individual apps, security keys, devices, or biometrics.

    Source: NordPass

