Friday, November 17, 2023

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Opening of the annual ldquo;Mounehrdquo; exhibition, organized by the ldquo;Womenrsquo;s Renaissance Gathering,rdquo; at the headquarters of the Young Womenrsquo;s Christian Association in Ain Al-Mreisseh – near the Radisson Hotel.

12:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Press conference by the Strong Republic bloc under the title ldquo;1701 Now, the path towards security and stability and preventing Lebanon from sliding into a war it does not wantrdquo; at ldquo;Sofitel Beirut Le Gabriel – Achrafieh.rdquo;

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; The Lebanese Automobile and Touring Club in Kaslik announces its partnership with international expert Michel Motran to launch education programs for professional and new drivers in conjunction with the ldquo;International Week for Victims of Traffic Accidents,rdquo; at the clubrsquo;s headquarters in Kaslik.

