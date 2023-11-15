Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine: Only Zionist achievement from invasion of Shifa Hospital is “accumulation of its failures”

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The following is a statement issued by the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine:

    ldquo;The only result that the Zionist enemy achieved from the invasion of the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza is the accumulation of his failure, and the displayed impotence of his intelligence capabilities whose reputation has been permanently stained.

    It has become clear to the world that the Zionist entity, government and army, is waging a war of retaliation that seeks no purpose other than to destroy and to massacre civilians and patients, in an attempt to cover up its military, security, intelligence, and field failures.

    The U.S. administration, and primarily the White House and the Pentagon, share the weight of the intelligence scandal that befell the Zionist entity, and it has been shown once again that they are mere echoes of Zionist claims, and they only provide cover for the war crimes committed by the entity at the expense of Palestinian blood.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy