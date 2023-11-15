Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine: Only Zionist achievement from invasion of Shifa Hospital is “accumulation of its failures”

NNA – The following is a statement issued by the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine:

ldquo;The only result that the Zionist enemy achieved from the invasion of the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza is the accumulation of his failure, and the displayed impotence of his intelligence capabilities whose reputation has been permanently stained.

It has become clear to the world that the Zionist entity, government and army, is waging a war of retaliation that seeks no purpose other than to destroy and to massacre civilians and patients, in an attempt to cover up its military, security, intelligence, and field failures.

The U.S. administration, and primarily the White House and the Pentagon, share the weight of the intelligence scandal that befell the Zionist entity, and it has been shown once again that they are mere echoes of Zionist claims, and they only provide cover for the war crimes committed by the entity at the expense of Palestinian blood.rdquo;

