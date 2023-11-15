Thursday, November 16, 2023

NNA ndash;

Topic nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Time

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, welcomes at Dar Al-Fatwa a delegation of Sharia judges.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Signing of a cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Information and the Lebanese University – Faculty of Information, at the Ministry of Information – sixth floor.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Session by the Public Works, Transport, Energy and Water Committee, headed by its Chairman MP Sajirsquo; Attia.

11:30 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;The Ministry of Social Affairs, in partnership with ldquo;Abaadrdquo; organization launches a program titled ldquo;Promoting Positive Parentingrdquo; at the Ministryrsquo;s building – Badaro – seventh floor.

4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Dialogue meeting titled ldquo;War in the eyes of reportersrdquo; at the invitation of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, at Beit Beirut ndash; Sodeco.

