Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Thursday, November 16, 2023

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 ,

    NNA ndash;

    Topic nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Time

    10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, welcomes at Dar Al-Fatwa a delegation of Sharia judges.

    11:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Signing of a cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Information and the Lebanese University – Faculty of Information, at the Ministry of Information – sixth floor.

    11:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Session by the Public Works, Transport, Energy and Water Committee, headed by its Chairman MP Sajirsquo; Attia.

    11:30 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;The Ministry of Social Affairs, in partnership with ldquo;Abaadrdquo; organization launches a program titled ldquo;Promoting Positive Parentingrdquo; at the Ministryrsquo;s building – Badaro – seventh floor.

    4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Dialogue meeting titled ldquo;War in the eyes of reportersrdquo; at the invitation of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Al-Makary, at Beit Beirut ndash; Sodeco.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy