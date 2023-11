NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that the enemy artillery shelling targeted Wadi Qatmoun in the outskirts of the southern town of Rmeish.

NNA correspondent in Marjeyoun reported that the enemy#39;s artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Birknbsp;al-Mulouk, Marjeyoun Plain, Houla, Rab Thalatheen and Markaba.

