Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches political, field developments with Ain El-Tineh visitors, meets “National Moderation” bloc delegation

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Wednesday met, at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, with a delegation from the ldquo;National Moderationrdquo; bloc, which included MPs: Walid Al-Baarini, Mohammed Sleiman, Sajih Attieh, Ahmed Al-Khair and Ahmed Rustom.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation and political, security and field developments, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

    Talks also dwelt on nbsp;legislative affairs.

    Speaker Berri later met with MP Abdel Aziz Al-Samad.

