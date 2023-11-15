Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Massachusetts Town Sparks Outrage by Flying the Palestinian Flag

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , ,
    Reuters

    A Massachusetts town has raised the Palestinian flag in its town common despite outrage from local residents.

    Police in North Andover, about 30 miles north of Boston, have already been forced to respond several times after attempts were apparently made to pull the flag down since it was hoisted Tuesday morning.

    The black, white, green, and red flag will be flown over the town until Dec. 7 after local officials approved a college student’s bid to fly it. The student, Selma Khayal, petitioned to fly the flag in mid-October, after the town had flown the Israeli flag following Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 attack.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

