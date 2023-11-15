Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Snap employees say CEO Evan Spiegel is in his ‘Elon era’ and promoting a ‘hardcore’ work culture

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Snap employees say CEO Evan Spiegel is in his ‘Elon era’ and promoting a ‘hardcore’ work culture

    Evan Spiegel, cofounder and CEO of Snap.

    ERIC PIERMONT

    Evan Spiegel is having an “Elon moment,” according to a report from the The Information citing staff.The 33-year-old Snap CEO is taking a hands-on approach and asking employees to work harder. Business Insider reported in October that staff in Snap’s ad business are struggling with nitpicking and micromanagement.

    Snap employees are comparing its CEO’s recent leadership style to billionaire Elon Musk as he pushes for a more “hardcore” work culture to pull the company out of its recent slump, The Information reported Tuesday.

    Several employees who left the company recently told The Information that Snap’s 33-year-old cofounder and CEO Evan Spiegel is in his “Elon era” or “Elon moment,” as he makes decisions emulating the billionaire’s “hardcore” work culture at X — formerly Twitter.

    Although Spiegel hasn’t explicitly said he’s inspired by Musk, he has praised some of his ideas for X. 

    Employees said that Spiegel has taken a much more hands-on approach. This includes walking around the company’s Santa Monica headquarters in the evenings and quizzing employees at their desks about what they’re working on. 

    He even pointed out in a recent all-hands meeting that he noticed the same group of people working late in a clear directive to staff to work harder, according to two people who were present. 

    Spiegel has also started holding several weekly meetings with the advertising and content teams asking questions about specific features and making launch decisions, three people familiar with the matter told The Information. Previously, these meetings were typically held by lower-level executives. 

    Spiegel’s increased focus on efficiency comes with the company having experienced declining revenue and sales in the past year — the first such declines since it went public in 2017.

    In another major blow to the company, Amazon cut advertising spend on Snap earlier this year, Business Insider reported in October, citing a former senior exec. Snap’s advertising business makes up a huge chunk of its revenue. 

    One employee told BI at the time that leaders at the company were “massively nitpicking on every piece of work delivered,” and that they quit because of the micromanaging and blame being placed on the advertising departments. 

    Since the company laid off around 20% of its workforce — over 1,200 people — last year, several high-level executives have also exited the company.

    Nima Khajehnouri, vice president of engineering; chief business officer Jeremi Gorman; head of sales Peter Naylor; Snap’s first COO Jerry Hunter, and several others have left the company. 

    “In 2024, we’re going to keep it simple by investing in what is working while stretching to accomplish more, faster,” Spiegel said in an internal memo, per The Information. 

    Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI, sent outside of regular working hours.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy