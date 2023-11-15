Dakota Johnson reveals the sweet way boyfriend Chris Martin ‘lifted her heart’ on ‘low day’ during her depression battle as she praises him for spotting telltale sign she’s ‘struggling’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Dakota Johnson has revealed the sweet way her boyfriend Chris Martin has helped snap her out of a depressive state when she’s having a ‘low day’.

The Fifty Shades of Gray actress, 34, spoke candidly about her mental health struggles as she was honored for her work as a depression advocate at the 17th annual HOPE Luncheon Seminar on Tuesday.

Dakota, who has suffered from depression since the age of 15, revealed her coping mechanism is using humor to ‘deflect’ – as she recalled a telltale sign Coldplay frontman Chris, 46, should look out for.

“I had a bad day a few weeks ago,” she began. ‘My partner so kindly said to me: “Are you really struggling?”. I said no”.

‘He said, “Honey, you’re wearing a Cats T-shirt”. Like Cats, the musical. It turned out that I was really struggling.’

Dakota Johnson was honored Tuesday for her work as an advocate against depression at the 17th annual HOPE Luncheon Seminar in New York City

The Fifty Shades star, 34, recalled a recent moment when her long-term boyfriend, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 46, helped pull her out of a depressive state during a ‘low day’

She continued, “But that moment lifted my heart and pulled me out.”

Dakota, who has been dating the British singer since 2017, continued: “I think I usually talk about depression or anxiety in a self-deprecating way. Maybe it’s easier to look it in the eye when I wear the mask of comedy.

“Hiding my pain or fear in comedy is a lifelong tool and I don’t think it’s a bad thing. It functions. It helps me because sometimes if I don’t laugh, I start crying.”

Elsewhere in the speech, Dakota explained, “The most important thing I’ve learned about depression is learning to come to terms with the fact that there is never really an immediate answer and never really an immediate end.”

She then credited her parents, Hollywood stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, for introducing her to the world of therapy at a young age during their public divorce in 1996 – when Dakota was just seven years old.

“I had my first experience with therapy in my early childhood,” the Persuasion star said. ‘My parents, who are quite famous, divorced when I was young. They were wise in understanding that an outsider could help me with some of the complexities of my family life.”

Dakota also shared some of the tools she has used to manage her depression and anxiety, hoping it might help others.

She began practicing “transcendental meditation” daily, which she described as an important tool for her mental well-being.

She then credited her parents, Hollywood stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, for introducing her to the world of therapy at a young age.

The actress, 34, initially felt she wasn’t worthy of the Depression Advocacy award – pictured with Audrey Gruss, founder of the Hope for Depression Research Foundation

She then mentioned therapy, bodywork such as deep tissue massages, breathwork and yoga.

Dakota also praised the power of walking, swimming in “natural waters,” spending time with spiritual people, and “being in true nature and being immersed in the true wonder and beauty of Mother Earth.”

She also took time to praise the medical drugs and devices that are still being developed to help people suffering from depression.

The annual luncheon – which benefits the charity Hope for Depression Research Foundation – was held at The Plaza, New York City, and attended by actress Brooke Shields and Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer.

Dakota was dressed in a taupe blazer which she paired with black leather pants and a silky white blouse.

The annual luncheon – which benefits the charity Hope for Depression Research Foundation – was held at The Plaza, New York City

The actress paired a taupe blazer with black leather pants and a silky white blouse

The theme of this year’s event was ‘Resilience: emerging stronger from life’s biggest challenges.’

The annual event attracts more than 300 New York City philanthropists, asset managers, business and media professionals, socialites and celebrities.

A press release said: ‘The event focuses on a specific aspect of depression and invites the most respected psychiatrists and neuroscientists to educate the public on the latest updates in the science and research that HDRF has funded.

‘The purpose of the HOPE Luncheon Seminar is to increase awareness of depression and its related mood disorders and to raise funds for further research.’

Last month, the star celebrated her 34th birthday with a romantic dinner with her boyfriend.

Chris then threw her an informal, low-key party, which was attended by Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jeremey Allen White and her younger sister Stella Banderas.