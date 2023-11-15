Brit tourist, 28, ‘kills his 26-year-old wife by stabbing her 41 times with a screwdriver in Turkish hotel room – before husband is found covered in blood’

Investigators tracked down the victim’s partner, who quickly confessed to the murder.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A British tourist has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife to death with a screwdriver in their Turkish hotel room following an argument.

The 26-year-old woman was found dead on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. local time in a hotel in Istanbul’s Fatih Mevlanakapı district.

Hotel staff said they heard “sounds” coming from a room and found the victim “lying in a pool of blood.” Medical teams arrived later and pronounced him dead.

The woman was found with lacerations to her throat and throughout her body, with examiners concluding she had been killed with a screwdriver.

Turkish police launched an investigation and quickly found her husband, 28, wearing a bloodied white T-shirt after trying to take a taxi away from the scene.

The suspect confessed to the murder and said he flushed the screwdriver down the hotel room toilet.

Photo shared by SabahTurkish media, claims to show the arrest of the suspect

CCTV footage from the hotel shows the suspect leaving before getting into a taxi, according to Turkish media.

Upon his arrest, the suspect was questioned at the homicide bureau.

He claimed that the victim had given him drugs on the day of the attack, which led to an argument, according to the Turkish website. media.

The couple argued, he said, before repeatedly stabbing his partner with the screwdriver, killing her.

In a statement to the police, he said he was taking medication due to “psychological disorders.”

He admitted to fleeing the scene after hiding the evidence.

Police managed to arrest the suspect by contacting the taxi driver and asking him to go to the nearest police station or station.

The suspect was seen being led out of the Istanbul Police Department after his arrest, pictured in Turkish media handcuffed and with his head down.

CCTV footage also showed the suspect leaving the hotel alone in the same outfit.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

The couple was reported having arrived in Turkey on November 11, after flying to Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

They reportedly checked into their hotel on November 14, where the victim was later found dead.

Istanbul’s historic gates in the Mevlanakapi district

In August last year, a British woman was found innocent after being accused of throwing her boyfriend to his death 30 meters from a hotel balcony in Turkey.

Kayley Myers, from Newcastle, spent months behind bars in the Mediterranean country after her partner, Reece Pegram, was found dead at their resort last year.

Prosecutors alleged the 32-year-old woman threw her boyfriend off the balcony, triggering a 16-month nightmare in which she faced being locked up for life.

But after a judge ruled there was “no definitive and convincing evidence” to convict her, she was finally allowed to return to the UK, ending a chapter of her “living nightmare” , she told The Sun.