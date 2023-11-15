Israeli shelling targets the southern towns of Odaisseh, Balat, Al-Labouneh, Marwahin, Kfarshouba hilltops, and Al-Khraibeh between Al-Khiyam and Ibl Al-Saqi

NNA – Marjeyoun – National News Agency correspondent reported an Israeli artillery shelling on the outskirts of the southern town of Odaisseh.

NNA Correspondent in Tyre also reported that the southern towns of Balat, Labouneh and Marwahin were subjected to violent enemy artillery shelling.

NNA correspondent in Hasbaya reported that the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the Kfarshuba Heights was targeted.

Enemy artillery shelled the Al-Khuraybah area between Al-Khiyam and Ibl Al-Saqi.

============== L.Y