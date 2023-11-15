The hidden woes of being in a relationship with a startup founder

Shutterstock



In today's big story, a Business Insider reporter gives her unique perspective on navigating life as a startup founder's wife.

Markets: Inflation cooled in October, leading one market expert to label it a "gamechanger."
Tech: Amazon is blocking promotions for employees who don't comply with its RTO policy.
Business: A long-time Airbnb host sounds off on the impact of NYC's de-facto ban.

The big story

A founder’s other backer

Josh Cochran for Insider

The startup world is not for the faint of heart.

Long hours, stressful work, and layoffs are commonplace. And for your efforts, you’re more than likely to fail.

Still, tech entrepreneurs know what they’re signing up for. For most, it’s better to fail trying than to just be a cog in the wheel of a corporate giant.

But what about their significant others?

For many founders, there is a spouse or partner by their side. And while it’s not their dream, that doesn’t make navigating the heartache and turmoil any easier.

Business Insider’s Melia Russell knows those challenges all too well. In this fascinating essay, she details her life as a founder’s wife, watching from the sidelines as her husband’s company tries to stay afloat during an unprecedented time for startups.

Melia’s account of her relationship with Kyle and his startup is equal parts entertaining, heartwrenching, and informative. It also provides another perspective on the high-stress world of launching a company.

Josh Cochran for Insider

As if being a founder spouse wasn’t difficult enough, Melia has the bonus of covering the space as a reporter.

Imagine spending a good chunk of your workday researching and writing about all the things that can go wrong in an industry the person you love is endlessly pursuing. It’s like an emergency-room doctor marrying a stunt performer.

(To be sure, everything Melia writes isn’t doom and gloom.)

When I asked Melia about the piece, she said it was the hardest thing she’s ever written. But she found the process cathartic.

Working on the story forced her to have difficult but important conversations with Kyle, and address issues head-on she’s long fostered but rarely communicated.

That, in a nutshell, is one of the biggest takeaways Melia said she hopes other founders’ partners will get from the piece: communication is critical. And while that’s true of any relationship, it’s especially pertinent in the volatile startup ecosystem.

Bottling up those emotions to be a spouse’s “relentlessly positive cheerleader” can weigh on a person, Melia told me.

She also recommends finding people in similar situations. Being a founders’ partner is the type of thing that can only be understood by being a founders’ partner.

Never one to miss an opportunity, Melia told me she’s happy to chat. You can ping her here.

Centenarian longevity tips

Bolton Clarke

A 102-year-old woman revealed her tips for living to 100. Her top longevity tips include walking a lot and having younger friends.

