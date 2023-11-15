Gemayel from Brussels: European Union should take firmer stance regarding anyone who threatens stability

NNA -nbsp;Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel participated in a series of meetings and conferences in the European Parliament in Brussels, accompanied by Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abdallah.

Gemayel made series of interventions in the European Parliament in Brussels, in the EPP Political Assembly, in the executive committee discussions with CDI member parties, and in a debate at the Wilfried Martens Centre on the ldquo;Multiple War Crises at Europersquo;s Gate ndash; Whatrsquo;s Next for the International Order.rdquo;

The Kataeb Leader also met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Executive Committeenbsp;ofnbsp;Centrist Democrat International ( IDC-CDInbsp;)

During the meeting, the Executive Committeenbsp;of Centrist Democrat International IDC-CDI agreed on a proposal presented by the Kataeb Party regarding Lebanon.

The proposal calls for efforts to defuse any potential escalation on the southern borders of Lebanon and urges all parties to adhere to the full implementation of the UN Resolutions 1559 and 1701.

The proposal urges the Iranian regime and Hezbollah to refrain from dragging Lebanon into a war that would only lead to destruction.

It also calls on the international community to exert pressure to halt border escalation and to cease external interference in Lebanon, using it as a platform for conveying messages.

General Assembly and the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee of the European People#39;s Party

The Kataeb Leader affirmed that what is happening in the Middle East is the result of the international community#39;s failure to find a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gemayel emphasized that the Lebanese people do not want to be dragged into war, saying that country is held hostage by an armed militia that seizes its decisions and institutions.

He pointed out that the Lebanese people aspire to live in peace, seek freedom and openness to the world.

ldquo;The European Union should take a firmer and clearer stance regarding the instability in the region and in my country, Lebanon,rdquo; he stressed.

Regarding the Syrian refugee crisis, Gemayel indicated: ldquo;Lebanon cannot sustain this burden alone. The war has ended in Syria and the Syrian refugees should return to their country.rdquo;

Gemayel called on the European Parliament to support Lebanon.

ldquo;We have borne this burden for 12 years. It is not Lebanonrsquo;s responsibility but rather the worldrsquo;s,rdquo; he affirmed. — Kataeb.org

