    Donald’s Desperate Demand: Trump Files for Mistrial in New York Bank Fraud Case

    Photo by Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

    Seeing no way out of his bank fraud trial, Donald Trump took the major step on Wednesday of having his lawyers demand a mistrial—a far-fetched attempt to rid himself of the case that threatens to destroy his real estate empire and empty his bank accounts.

    His legal team had been telegraphing the move for weeks, following their complaints about the way the judge has consistently rejected their meandering legal arguments and clamped down on their aggressive theatrics in court.

    But the request, made in a 30-page court filing Wednesday morning, is a study in irony. Trump has spent years threatening to use his political power against his enemies and directing the anger of his loyalist MAGA battalion against Justice Arthur F. Engoron and his judicial clerk—only to now turn around and accuse the court of not respecting the sacred institution of justice.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

