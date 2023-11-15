Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann’s wife Asa Ellerup arrives at court hearing for the first time – after saying she wants to ‘see evidence for herself’ and begins filming with documentary crew

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The estranged wife of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann has arrived in court to see for himself if there is evidence he is guilty of the atrocities he is accused of.

Asa Ellerup, 59, arrived in court around 9 a.m. wearing a teal blouse, brown pants and a blue vest.

She appeared somber as she entered with her legal team and did not make eye contact with media gathered in the courthouse.

As Dailymail.com exclusively revealed last week, Ellerup planned to be in court today with her husband, where she will review the evidence of his potentially barbaric crimes for herself.

“She wants to see and hear the evidence presented in court,” her attorney Bob Macedonio said last week outside the couple’s former childhood home in Massapequa Park.

"The only thing she knows about this case is what has appeared in the media… If this happened, he was living a complete double life."

Ellerup has also reportedly begun filming with a documentary crew, which could follow Heuermann’s longtime wife as she navigates his upcoming trial for the scandalous murders.

Last week it was also revealed that Ellerup visited Heuermann, formerly a Manhattan architect, in prison for the first time since his arrest in July. She spent an hour with him last Wednesday, a week before his court appearance.

Ellerup filed for divorce from 60-year-old Heuermann six days after he was accused of murdering three sex workers.

Heuermann is accused of killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Lynn Costello, who disappeared in 2009 and 2010.

Authorities say he is also the “prime suspect” in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Ellerup was home with her two children last Friday. Also on site was what appeared to be a television or production crew.

Her son Christopher was seen leaving the house to walk the dog, and her daughter also appeared outside.

Ellerup, wearing a beige vest and black pants, did not want to speak to the media, but her lawyer spoke on her behalf.

‘It goes well with her. She’s holding up well,” Macedonio said. ‘She visited Rex on Wednesday afternoon and spent about an hour with him.

‘I did not enter into a discussion about the content of the conversation.’

He added: “She had not seen him in person since the day before his arrest. Other than that she’s doing well.’

Asked if she supported Heuermann, Macedonio said: “She wants to see and hear for herself what evidence they have that he did this.”

Macedonio added: “The media and everyone in the area condemned him. In situations like this you are guilty until proven guilty.’

Heuermann, 60, was accused of killing three sex workers whose bodies were found on the deserted shoreline near their Long Island Home between 2010 and 2011.

Macedonio said she is adjusting to her new life without Heuermann. ‘Every day this becomes the new normal. Since July 13, this has been the new normal,” he said.

“You’re adapting…every day it gets a little better to be what the new normal is. It’s like after someone dies in the beginning. She and the children are doing well.’

He emphasized that her visit to prison was like any other visit to a loved one.

“It’s the same as any other visitor who has to go through the same routine, a one-hour visit, there’s no special treatment for Rex like any other inmate,” he said.

“She made her reservation for the visit, as did everyone else, through sheriff’s office policy at the Riverhead Correctional Facility.”

Macedonio said Ellerup has no future plans to see him in prison and that “life is on hold until this process is over.”

‘You have to survive. You go into survival mode. You have your children to take care of. You have a life to rebuild,” he added.

“Whatever it will be, it will never be what it was and move forward. It will never be what it was again. And maybe that’s a good thing. Don’t know.’

But he said his client “doesn’t seem angry at all.”

‘You’re in survival mode. There is no time for anger. You have to survive,” the lawyer said.