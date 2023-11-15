Christchurch mosque shooter told police he was one of 10 gunmen and that he planned to target five Islamic centres during massacre that killed 51 Muslims

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant told police who arrested him that he was one of ten gunmen and planned to target three other places of Islamic worship.

Police also believed the Australian killer had bombs in his car when they arrested him on March 15, 2019 after his shooting spree at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Center left 51 people dead.

The evidence was presented by Senior Sergeant Roy Appley on Wednesday as part of a six-week inquest into the atrocities at Christchurch Coroners’ Court in New Zealand’s South Island.

Tarrant sits in the dock on the final day of his sentencing hearing in Christchurch

Sergeant Abbbley, who was incident controller at the Southern Communications Center on the day of the attack, read a transcript of radio conversations he had with officers at the scene.

At 2:02 p.m., one of the police officers reported: “We have an offender,” according to the New Zealand news site. Thing.

“We have bombs in the car, he’s armed, we got him out of the car,” the officer said.

“We hit him… like I said, it looks like we have bombs in our backs. I don’t know what’s going on.

Tarrant allegedly told police he intended to target five mosques in Christchurch.

Later, another arresting officer said Tarrant told them he was one of 10 shooters in the Canterbury area that day, and that all had military or police training.

Sergeant Abley said once Tarrant was identified through his vehicle registration agents, they searched his name on the dark web to find out more about him.

The court also presented evidence as to why he took the St John paramedics 15 minutes before they entered the Al Noor Mosque at around 2.15pm.

An Australian police officer previously told the coroners’ court that he and an Auckland-based officer spent most of their time trying to convince reluctant Special Emergency Response Team paramedics to hurry on site.

The Masjid Al Noor mosque was the scene of a terrorist rampage carried out by Australian Brenton Tarrant

The investigation heard a vehicle carrying police officers and two St John specialist paramedics stopped for more than six minutes as they headed towards the mosque.

One of the paramedics, Karen Jackson, testified that she disagreed with the Australian officer’s recollection of events.

She said she spent most of the six minutes out of the vehicle, retrieving her ballistic equipment and talking to a woman who wanted to go to the mosque because her husband and baby were there.

“There was no pushback or refusal, and I don’t remember any discussion about it,” she said.

“We both needed to put on our gear, which we did, and we were approached by a woman and that required some dialogue with me and the police speaking to her.

“But at that time I don’t remember any other pressure. I just remember being told we could go to the mosque.

Jackson told the families’ and victims’ attorney, Nikki Pender, that the shutdown was necessary.

“It would never have been possible for us to proceed safely without our equipment. It would have been foolish of us to walk directly into a scene that could be a scene of live shooting,” she said.

Armed police patrol near Al Noor Masjid mosque after 2019 shooting

Ms Jackson said when she arrived at the mosque she helped a patient who had been given intravenous fluids and was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

She believes that the police, who arrived on the scene before her, carried out “life-saving work” to control significant bleeding.

Ms Jackson said ideally there would have been more ambulances at the mosque, so every patient had someone to look after them on the way to hospital, but there were many people medically trained personnel involved and police assisted with transportation.

Tarrant was sentenced to life in 2020 after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism.

The investigation continues.