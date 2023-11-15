Tenenti on release of individual accused in killing of Pvt. Rooney: We are working to confirm this information with the military court

NNA – Responding to a question from the National News Agency on the release of the individual accused in the killing of Pvt. Rooney, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said: ldquo;We are aware of reports that the Lebanese authorities last night released the individual they had detained in the attack that killed UNIFIL peacekeeper Seaacute;n Rooney due to his deteriorating health.rdquo;

He added, ldquo;We are working to confirm this information with the military court.rdquo;

ldquo;The Government of Lebanon has on several occasions stated its commitment to bring the perpetrators to justice. We continue to urge that all perpetrators be held accountable, and for justice for Private Rooney and his family,rdquo; stressed Tenenti.

