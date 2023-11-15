Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    William Thinks Prince Harry Is ‘Brainwashed’ and Their Relationship Is Over, Author Says

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    William Thinks Prince Harry Is ‘Brainwashed’ and Their Relationship Is Over, Author Says

    Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

    Rumors of an improvement in the relationship between Prince Harry and his birth family may be exaggerated.

    Grievances are, in fact, alive and well, according to Prince Harry and Meghan’s unofficial but well-sourced biographer Omid Scobie. Scobie has said that Harry and Prince William’s relationship is “beyond repair” and William “doesn’t want to know” his “defector” brother, who he says has become “oh so California” after being “brainwashed by an army of therapists.”

    Harry, meanwhile, who was “crushed” by his family shutting him out when his grandmother the queen died by not updating him about her condition, complains that William “refuses to even properly talk with him” but has accepted “things are unlikely to change.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy