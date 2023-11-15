William Thinks Prince Harry Is ‘Brainwashed’ and Their Relationship Is Over, Author Says

Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images

Rumors of an improvement in the relationship between Prince Harry and his birth family may be exaggerated.

Grievances are, in fact, alive and well, according to Prince Harry and Meghan’s unofficial but well-sourced biographer Omid Scobie. Scobie has said that Harry and Prince William’s relationship is “beyond repair” and William “doesn’t want to know” his “defector” brother, who he says has become “oh so California” after being “brainwashed by an army of therapists.”

Harry, meanwhile, who was “crushed” by his family shutting him out when his grandmother the queen died by not updating him about her condition, complains that William “refuses to even properly talk with him” but has accepted “things are unlikely to change.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.