Russian Trolls Cheer Audio of Musk Supposedly Calling Zelensky a ‘Butcher’

Elon Musk was roundly praised by Russian neo-Nazis and warmongers on Wednesday after audio was circulated that purported to capture him calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “butcher.”

“I think [top Ukrainian general Valerii] Zaluzhny is definitely someone who values the lives of his people. And takes a sober look at what’s going on. Zelensky has long lived in his butcher’s reality, and that reality doesn’t match the reality,” Musk was quoted as saying.

A brief audio clip, purportedly from a discussion on Twitter Spaces, appeared to capture a man who certainly sounded like Musk making those remarks. But beyond that clip, there was no evidence of the Twitter Spaces discussion in question, and Musk didn’t immediately respond to a query on the social media platform regarding the authenticity of the audio.

