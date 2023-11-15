Madame Web trailer: Sydney Sweeney is seen for the first time in clinging Spider-Woman costume as she and Dakota Johnson star in blood-pumping clip

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Euphoric bombshell Sydney Sweeney is seen in her figure-hugging Spider-Woman gear for the first time in a nail-biting new trailer for Madame Web.

Dakota Johnson stars as a superhero, who starts out as a normal New York City paramedic named Cassandra Webb.

However, after experiencing a near-death experience, Cassandra finds herself inexplicably gifted with the ability to see into the future.

As she begins to embrace her developing superpowers, she connects with three other women with whom she has been linked by mysterious coincidence.

One of them is Sydney’s character Julia Carpenter, a busty blonde with glasses, whose own journey lands her in a superhero uniform.

The film opens with Cassandra walking into a restaurant and being confronted by supervillain Zeke, played by Tahar Rahim.

Zeke, who has the same basic powers as Spider-Man and wears a uniform that resembles a dark version of the hero, begins terrorizing the restaurant.

He and Cassandra are immediately engaged in a brutal fight – and things quickly take a turn for the worse when he takes a table knife and drives it into her stomach.

Flash to Cassandra outside the restaurant, as the audience realizes that the entire fight scene has only been her glimpse into the future when she dares to walk into the restaurant.

Cassandra decides against a course of action that ends in a stabbing and whispers, “Let’s try that again,” before choosing a different route.

The trailer then flashes back to Cassie’s origin story as an EMT trying to save a man from a car accident on a bridge.

During her attempts, she becomes gruesomely trapped in the car herself as it slides through the cracked railing and plunges into the water below.

Sinking rapidly and apparently on the verge of drowning, Cassie is haunted by eerie visions, including apparently of a dead baby.

A stroke of luck comes in the form of a male colleague, played by Adam Scott, who fishes her out of the water and resuscitates her ‘back to the land of the living’.

However, Cassie’s life just gets stranger and stranger as she goes to the doctor and complains of more and more visions that are bothering her at work.

Once, before witnessing a horrific clash in the city, she had a vision of the entire scene unfolding and thus already knew that her patient was “going to die.”

Then an incident on the New York subway unites her with the three women who become her sidekicks for the rest of the film.

All three of them – Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) and Julia – are on the same subway as Cassie.

However, Cassie has a flash of vision in which Zeke enters the carriage and strangles all the defenseless women one by one.

Thinking quickly, Cassie tries to prevent the vision from becoming a reality. She convinces the women to get off the subway before Zeke arrives.

Once they are all safe, Cassie takes Mattie, Anya, and Julia into the woods to explain the bizarre circumstances that led to their meeting.

“I can see the future,” Cassie says matter-of-factly, prompting Mattie to surprise her by throwing something at her before she vamps: “She didn’t see that coming.”

It turns out that the four women and Zeke – the supernatural figures in the story – are connected by a strange spider web of personal history.

Cassie discovers that Zeke, aka Ezekiel Sims, “was in the Amazon with my mother while she was researching spiders right before she died.”

Meanwhile, Cassie lives in the same apartment building as Anya, once almost flattened Mattie with her ambulance, and also ran into Julia at one point during her paramedic duties.

They barely have time to marvel at the coincidences before they find themselves locked in a battle for survival against Zeke’s machinations.

It turns out that Cassie’s superpowers aren’t limited to clairvoyance; using only one hand, she manages to prevent a huge piece of falling debris from crushing Julia.

She’ll need all the superhuman abilities she can get, as her mortal enemy Zeke also seems to be able to see forward in time.

So Cassie races through a dizzying series of action scenes, to the point where Mattie accuses her of “showing off” and she dryly replies, “Maybe a little.”

The new film is made for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which is not to be confused with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man franchise.

Dakota and castmates include a bunch of her fellow “fake babies,” Girls alum Zosia Mamet and American Horror Story star Emma Roberts.