Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    Outraged ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Won’t Rest Until Harry Jowsey Is Eliminated

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Outraged ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Won’t Rest Until Harry Jowsey Is Eliminated

    Christopher Willard/Disney

    We’re just two weeks away from the semi-finals of this year’s Dancing With the Stars—and, more importantly, six days away from Taylor Swift Week—and fans of the show will be livid if one contestant isn’t sent home, stat. Audiences have spent the last few weeks calling for Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey’s elimination, but last night, the anger reached an all-time high after a fan favorite got the ax instead.

    After Jowsey and his pro partner Rylee Arnold performed a Viennese waltz to “I Have Nothing” for Whitney Houston Week, the duo earned the lowest marks of the night, only racking up a total of 28 points. That’s not great, considering another team—Marvel’s Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy—scored the first perfect 40 on Tuesday night’s episode.

    Somehow, though, Jowsey was safe from elimination, leaving folks like The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, and singer Jason Mraz up for elimination. When Williams was sent home, fans took to social media to share their agony. Maybe Alfonso Ribiero had said it wrong—Barry and Harry sound a lot alike, don’t they?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy