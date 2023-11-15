Outraged ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Won’t Rest Until Harry Jowsey Is Eliminated

Christopher Willard/Disney

We’re just two weeks away from the semi-finals of this year’s Dancing With the Stars—and, more importantly, six days away from Taylor Swift Week—and fans of the show will be livid if one contestant isn’t sent home, stat. Audiences have spent the last few weeks calling for Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey’s elimination, but last night, the anger reached an all-time high after a fan favorite got the ax instead.

After Jowsey and his pro partner Rylee Arnold performed a Viennese waltz to “I Have Nothing” for Whitney Houston Week, the duo earned the lowest marks of the night, only racking up a total of 28 points. That’s not great, considering another team—Marvel’s Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy—scored the first perfect 40 on Tuesday night’s episode.

Somehow, though, Jowsey was safe from elimination, leaving folks like The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, and singer Jason Mraz up for elimination. When Williams was sent home, fans took to social media to share their agony. Maybe Alfonso Ribiero had said it wrong—Barry and Harry sound a lot alike, don’t they?

