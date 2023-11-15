Protestors clash with riot police as thousands descend on San Francisco to ‘shut down’ APEC summit as motorcade of 10 vehicles gets stuck in front of barricade

The protesters tried to prevent people from attending the summit

They protest against the war in Gaza and the oil industry

The CEOs of Microsoft, Google and Salesforce are among the high-profile guests at the summit Wednesday

Hundreds of anti-oil, pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with riot police outside the APEC summit in San Francisco, ahead of President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s much-anticipated meeting on Wednesday.

A motorcade of about 10 vehicles became stuck in front of a human barricade as police officers in riot gear tried to control the crowd of protesters on Fifth Street, near Mission.

The protesters, wearing yellow vests, tried to prevent people from attending the summit and shouted at summit participants who entered the security zone.

“We will not allow genocide to be normalized,” one organizer told the newspaper the San Francisco standard.

The protesters chanted, “Biden, Biden tells lies, you don’t care if the planes die,” and “shut down APEC.”

The CEOs of Microsoft, Google and Salesforce are some of the high-profile guests at the summit today.

Officials in San Francisco conducted a major cleanup in the run-up to the event so that the world’s dignitaries would no longer have to interact with the homeless during the APEC trade summit.

The unprecedented measures were aimed at presenting a clean and shiny picture at the summit, the city’s largest gathering of world leaders since 1945, and preventing the kind of street spectacle that has damaged the city’s reputation.

The conference started Saturday and runs until November 17.