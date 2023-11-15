US destroyer shoots down drone flying toward it in the Red Sea, defending itself in uneasy waters

The USS Thomas Hudner sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea in 2021.

REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A US Navy warship today shot down a drone that was heading in its direction, US officials said.

The drone downed by USS Thomas Hudner, which was operating in the Red Sea, came from Yemen.

It’s at least the second time in recent weeks that US forces engaged a threat that originated in Yemen.

A US Navy warship operating in the Red Sea on Wednesday shot down a drone that was heading in the direction of the vessel, the Pentagon and US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in statements shared with Insider.

The statements said the US military was “aware of an incident” involving the USS Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, “successfully defending itself” against an unmanned aerial vehicle.

A US official told Insider that the drone originated in Yemen and the interception happened early Thursday morning local time. There were no US casualties.

It’s unclear what type of drone was destroyed and what method the warship used to shoot it down.

Houthi rebels, an Iran-backed militant group in Yemen, have previously confirmed firing drones and missiles in a northern direction above the Red Sea toward Israel. A different US Navy destroyer, the USS Carney, shot down multiple Houthi missiles and drones last month.

A Houthi spokesperson did not immediately claim responsibility for any drone launches or incidents on Wednesday. It would not be the first time that the rebels have targeted US naval assets; in 2016, the militant group attempted — and ultimately failed — to hit the USS Mason destroyer with several missiles as the vessel was operating in the Red Sea.

Hostile enagements between the Houthis and US forces also extend into the sky. Last week, the rebels shot down a US military MQ-9 Reaper drone operating off the coast of Yemen in international airspace, marking the second time in four years that the group has been able to successfully down an American unmanned asset.

The Red Sea has been a hotspot for drone and missile interceptions in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war that began following the militant group’s October 7 terror attacks. Beyond the US Navy interceptions, Israel’s sophisticated air-defense network has been used in the area to down inbound Houthi missiles. The country has even relocated several ships to the troubled waters in a bid to boost defenses amid ongoing Houthi threats.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

