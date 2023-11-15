Wed. Nov 15th, 2023

    News

    ‘We’ve never seen this before’: MLB insider says Red Sox face free agent pitching challenge

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , , , ,
    ‘We’ve never seen this before’: MLB insider says Red Sox face free agent pitching challenge

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Red Stockings

    Boston is expected to join a crowded field of teams looking for a deep class of free-agent starting pitchers.

    Blake Snell will play for the Padres in 2023. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    As Red Sox leadership takes a closer look at the offseason, one of the clearest priorities is starting pitching.

    In 2023, Boston’s staff posted that quality starts 29 percent of the time, one of the lowest figures in the league. Addressing that will come in various forms, but free agency offers the Red Sox the quickest path to changing the dynamic in 2024.

    The news on that front is somehow both good and bad, as baseball insider Jon Heyman explained during an interview on MLB Network on Wednesday.

    “Luckily there are a lot of good pitchers on the market,” Heyman said. “That’s the one category that has a lot of talent, but I think there are about eight teams looking for multiple starting pitchers.”

    Established starters like Aaron Nola, Blake Snell and a there are many more jars available. The free agent class is led by Shohei Ohtani, who can contribute to a team as both a pitcher and a hitter.

    But for all the talent on the market, it may not be enough to meet the collective need across the league.

    “We’ve never seen this before,” Heyman said of the number of teams interested in adding more than one starter. “These pitchers are in a very good situation.”

    Heyman cited the Cardinals, Mets, Dodgers, Angels, Pirates, Cubs, Giants and finally mentioned the Red Sox.

    “Boston is obviously another team that needs pitching,” he said.

    Speculation has already started about who the Red Sox could pursue. Ohtani will be at the top of the list, and Boston is reportedly one of several teams interested in the 29-year-old superstar. Another Japanese talent, Yoshinobu Yamamoto (formerly of the Orix Buffaloes), could also be a potential target.

    But as Heyman noted, the amount of available pitching could be misleading as each team tries to acquire multiple starters.

    “There is some really good pitching, but the need really exceeds the supply right now.”

    ‘We’ve never seen this before’: MLB insider says Red Sox face free agent pitching challenge

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘A cold cell for being a journalist’: Husband of US-Russian national Alsu Kurmasheva calls for her release

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

    Nov 15, 2023
    News

    Number of Venezuelans crossing US-Mexico border drop dramatically in October – down to 29,637 from September’s spike of 54,833 – as deportations start

    Nov 15, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy