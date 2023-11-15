Bluevine Business Checking Review 2023: A Reliable Business Account That Earns Interest

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The BlueVine Business Checking Account is on Personal Finance Insider’s list of the best free business checking accounts. It pays a solid interest rate if you meet certain requirements and offers unlimited free transactions. You also have the ability to deposit cash, which sets it apart from other online business accounts.

Bluevine Business Checking Account Review

If you’re comfortable banking online, the BlueVine Business Checking Account is a solid choice because it doesn’t charge any monthly fees and pays interest if you meet certain criteria.

To earn BlueVine Business Checking Account – APY APY on balances up to $250,000, you’ll need to spend $500 or more using your Bluevine debit card or receive customer payments of $2,500 or more. If you do not fulfill one of the requirements each month, you won’t earn interest on the account.

Bluevine also now offers a Premier Plan that allows you to earn Bluevine Business Checking Premier Account – APY APY on balances up to $3 million. This plan has a Bluevine Business Checking Premier Account – Fees Display, which is waivable by maintaining an average daily balance of at least $100,000 in your account and spending a minimum of $5,000 with a Bluevine debit card each month.

Bluevine Business Checking Account Pros and Cons

ProsCons

Earn BlueVine Business Checking Account – APY APY on for balances of up to $250,000 when you meet monthly activity goals for Standard Plan

No monthly service fees on Standard Plan

Can deposit cash at Green Dot locations

Unlimited free transactions

No physical branchesNo interest earned if you do not meet the monthly requirementsCash deposits may entail a service fee of up to $4.95

About Bluevine

Bluevine is an online business banking platform with a checking account and line of credit. Your deposits are FDIC insured through Bluevine’s partner bank, Coastal Community Bank.

Bluevine offers a Standard plan and a Premier Plan. The Standard Plan doesn’t charge monthly service fees and allows you to earn BlueVine Business Checking Account – APY APY on checking account balances up to $250,000.

The Premier Plan pays Bluevine Business Checking Premier Account – APY APY on balances up to $3 million. There are also other perks like priority customer support and a reduced same-day ACH transfer fee. The Premier Plan has a Bluevine Business Checking Premier Account – Fees Display that’s waivable. To waive the fee, you must maintain a minimum average daily balance of $100,000 in your account and spend at least $5,000 with a Bluevine debit card each month.

To contact customer support, call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

The Bluevine app has 4.6 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 4.3 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Is Bluevine Trustworthy?

Bluevine doesn’t have any public controversies.

The Better Business Bureau gives Bluevine an A+ rating. A strong BBB grade signifies that a company advertises honestly, responds effectively to customer complaints, and is transparent about business practices.

A great BBB grade doesn’t guarantee that you’ll have a smooth relationship with a company, though. You may still want to read online customer reviews or ask friends and family about their experiences with Bluevine.

Compare the Bluevine Business Checking Account

Bluevine vs. Live Oak Bank Business Checking

Live Oak Bank is an online financial institution with business checking accounts, business savings accounts, and CDs. If you’re looking for a competitive interest rate on a business bank account, Live Oak Bank may be more appealing. Its free business savings account pays Live Oak Bank Business Savings – APY APY, and its CD rates than are higher than the national average.

You may lean more toward Bluevine if you would like to deposit cash. Live Oak Bank does not accept cash deposits for accounts.

Bluevine vs. Axos Bank Business Checking

Bluevine only offers a checking account, but Axos Bank also has business savings, CDs, and a money market account. The Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account – Product Name Only has a Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account – Ongoing Bonus cash bonus that’s featured in our best bank account bonuses guide.

However, keep in mind that Bluevine checking account still pays a higher interest rate than Axos’ savings options.

Bluevine FAQs

Is Bluevine a legitimate bank?

No, Bluevine is a fintech company. However, money in the Bluevine Business Checking Account is FDIC-insured through Coastal Community Bank and program banks for up to $3 million.

What are the disadvantages of Bluevine?

Bluevine is an online platform, so you won’t have any access to physical branches. One downside to the Bluevine Business Checking Account is that you need to meet certain monthly requirements to earn interest. If you fail to meet the requirements, you won’t earn interest for that month.

What is the minimum deposit for the Bluevine business checking account?

The Bluevine Business Checking Account has a Bluevine Business Checking Account – Minimum Deposit minimum opening deposit.

What bank is behind Bluevine?

Banking services are provided by Coastal Community Bank. Bluevine also has several program banks, including but not limited to Associated Bank National Association, Synovus Bank, and Truist Bank. Bluevine spreads your money across these program banks so it can protect up to $3 million in deposits.

What do I need to open a Bluevine Business Checking Account?

To open the Bluevine Business checking account, you’ll need a driver’s license, employer identification number (if you have a business that’s a partnership or corporation) or Social Security number (if you’re a sole proprietor), and basic business documentation (such as licenses, permits, and articles of organization).

How do I deposit cash into the Bluevine Business Checking Account?

You can deposit cash at Green Dot locations. Participating retailers include, but aren’t limited to, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, and Walmart. When you visit a location, walk up to the cashier and ask them to load money onto your Bluevine debit card. However, keep in mind some retailers may charge a fee of up to $4.95.

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed the Bluevine Business Checking Account

We used a business checking account methodology for our Bluevine Business Checking Account review. We analyzed transaction limits, minimum opening deposit requirements, monthly fees, ATM network/fees, customer support availability, mobile app ratings, and the ethics of the company.

