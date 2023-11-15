NYC Carriage Horse Owner Charged After Animal’s Viral Collapse, Death

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced charges against Ian McKeever, 54, for abusing New York City carriage horse Ryder to the point of collapse while he suffered from significant health issues. Ryder was euthanized several months after the incident due to his poor medical condition.

McKeever is charged in a misdemeanor Manhattan Criminal Court complaint with one count of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals, Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance, a class A misdemeanor.

“As alleged, Ryder should not have been working on this hot summer day. Despite his condition, he was out for hours and worked to the point of collapse,” said District Attorney Bragg. “All animals deserve to be treated with the utmost care and the type of abuse that Ryder allegedly suffered is unacceptable.”

According to court documents and statements made on the record, on August 10, 2022, McKeever had been working with Ryder in Central Park since 9:30 a.m. Throughout the day, Ryder was observed to be very thin and frail – clear signs of an unhealthy body condition based on standard health measures. He was also seen walking slowly while panting with his tongue hanging out of his mouth.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., Ryder collapsed on the ground in the middle of the street at West 45th Street and 9th Avenue. McKeever repeatedly tried to force him to stand by pulling on the reins, yelling, and using a whip. At no point did McKeever provide any water to Ryder while he was on the ground, despite the 84-degree weather. McKeever initially kept Ryder attached to the carriage harness while he was lying on the ground. A member of the NYPD eventually removed the harness, allowing Ryder to fully lie down. The police officer then put ice and cold water on Ryder for 45 minutes until he was finally able to stand up.

It was later determined that Ryder suffered from a variety of significant health issues. He was eventually euthanized due to his overall health and medical conditions.

