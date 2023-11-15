Former NFL Receiver Devon Wylie Dead at 35

Devon Wylie, the former NFL player and standout from Fresno State, has died, his family said on Monday. He was 35 years old.

The news of Wylie’s death was shared by a family member on social media, and former teammates confirmed their awareness of his passing.

“We wanted to make this post so people who knew and loved Devon could learn of his passing because we don’t have the capacity to reach out to everyone in this hard time,” the family said in a statement. “There are no words to express the sadness that comes from losing a brother, dear friend and an amazing uncle. Devon had so much love and joy to give. Always making people laugh and entertaining us with his football skills, guitar jams, silly jokes and voices, back-flip tricks, fun banter Star Wars obsession chat, Halo nights and not to mention his beautiful smile. We will miss him always.”

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft as the 107th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, he played for nine different teams over the next three seasons. His college football career spanned from 2007 to 2011 at Fresno State.

No details about the circumstances of Wylie’s death have been disclosed.

Forever a Bulldog.

Our thoughts are with the Wylie family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/DxsPuonou0

— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) November 14, 2023

