Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    Lawyer Admits He Leaked Videos of MAGA Allies Turning on Trump

    By

    Nov 15, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

    Atlanta prosecutors building the case to jail Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election are scrambling to stop leaks to journalists before trial, asking a judge to step in during an “emergency” court hearing Wednesday that came with a surprise confession by a defense lawyer.

    Jonathan R. Miller III, an attorney representing a fired county election employee charged with taking part in Trump’s election meddling efforts in Georgia, revealed that he was the one who leaked a video that caused a news firestorm earlier this week.

    On Monday, ABC published videos showing one-time MAGA-loyal lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis dishing damning details to prosecutors as part of their recent plea deals to flip on Trump. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis immediately had her team renew an urgent request that the judge seal off access to documents shared between law enforcement and defendants before trial, leading to today’s court hearing.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

