2 Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Small Plane Crash in Mountains Near Salt Lake City

A small plane crash in the mountains south of Salt Lake City resulted in two fatalities and one person injured.

The victims, succumbing on impact, were discovered in a rugged, tree-covered area east of Provo when rescuers arrived around midday on Tuesday, as stated by Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon during a news conference.

The plane descended for reasons yet unknown in the terrain, partially coated with light snow. Rescuers, employing a helicopter, transported the injured individual to a hospital. The departure location and destination of the plane were not immediately known. Details regarding the type of plane and the identities of the victims have not been disclosed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to investigate the incident.

