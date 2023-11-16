Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    Fox News Host Calls for Deporting Foreign-Born Students Protesting Israel

    Fox News Host Calls for Deporting Foreign-Born Students Protesting Israel

    A Fox News host latched onto one of the GOP’s latest talking points on Wednesday, calling for the deportation of international students who protest Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

    The conversation on Wednesday’s Outnumbered centered on a lawsuit three Jewish students filed against New York University, alleging the school failed to protect them against “the age-old virus of antisemitism.”

    “These universities—particularly these elite universities—either they have knowingly admitted students brimming with dreams of global intifada or they have indoctrinated these students into this hate cult,” Fox Business host Dagen McDowell said on Wednesday’s Outnumbered. “It’s one or the other, because this is what’s happened on these college campuses.”

