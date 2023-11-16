Former editor of left-leaning website The Recount Slade Sohmer is charged on multiple counts of child pornography

Slade Sohmer, 44, was arrested Friday after being charged with possessing and distributing hundreds of pieces of child pornography.

He was released Monday on $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty.

Journalist faces mandatory 15-year sentence if convicted on all counts

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The former editor-in-chief of the left-wing news site The Recount has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography.

Slade Sohmer, 44, is accused of possessing and distributing hundreds of child pornography materials, including images showing the rape of a child around four years old.

The Otis, Massachusetts, resident was arrested Friday at his home after police obtained a search warrant for his devices.

He was released Monday on $100,000 bail after pleading not guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography.

The journalist was ordered not to have access to the Internet, to communicate with a parole officer and to avoid contact with minors.

Slade Sohmer, 44, is accused of possessing and distributing hundreds of child pornography materials

Sohmer was also allegedly caught on video ordering a minor to engage in sexual acts.

Investigators said in court documents they found footage showing boys as young as four years old being raped and forced into oral sex acts by adults.

The investigation reportedly began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the Massachusetts State Cybercrimes Unit that someone shared a suspicious video on Snapchat in September 2022.

Police say they then traced the IP address to Sohmer’s home.

The Berkshire Eagle reported that the footage showed an 11-year-old boy masturbating.

Sohmer was also allegedly caught on video ordering a minor to engage in sexual acts.

He previously worked as a camp counselor for a nonprofit in New York, according to his LinkedIn, which indicates he has worked as a co-director at Camp Power since 2010.

Sohmer was editor-in-chief of The Recount for four years, until last month. He was removed from his position after the investigation began, as Fox News reports.

He also worked at Mic and SiriusXM radio and co-founded the news site Hyper Vocal.

Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey said the case was one of the “most egregious” she has seen, as reported by the New York Post.

Buzzfeed appears to have removed a 2018 article about Sohmer titled “People are touched by this writer’s conversation with a group of fourth graders.”

“We went from just disseminating child pornography to producing child pornography,” Shelvey said in court.

Fox News noted that Buzzfeed removed a 2018 article about Sohmer titled “People are touched by this writer’s conversation with a group of fourth graders.”

The article saw Sohmer highlighting questions asked by children in a class taught by his mother.

Sohmer is due back in court on December 21.

He faces a mandatory 15-year sentence if convicted on all counts.

The Recount’s parent company, The News Movement, told the Post in a statement that Sohmer “is no longer editor-in-chief following a corporate restructuring exercise in early October to focus on our editorial and business plans.” .