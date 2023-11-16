Fat-Shaming, ‘Ugly Girls’: Travis Kelce Deletes His Unwholesome Tweets

Gotham

In the midst of the media’s never-ending play-by-play of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance, some Swifties have uncovered the NFL star’s old tweets—and they don’t like what they see.

Online sleuths dug up Kelce’s ableist, misogynistic, and fat-shaming posts from 2010 and 2011, apparently prompting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end—or someone in his camp—to embark on a deletion spree this week. The receipts, however, were documented on X (formerly known as Twitter) and gossip subreddit r/FauxMoi.

“As a man, You have something wrong with you if your going for girls that weigh more then you!!” Kelce, 34, wrote in one 13-year-old tweet.

