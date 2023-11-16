Thu. Nov 16th, 2023

    NBA champion Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis found guilty of multiple fraud charges in a criminal scheme to take advantage of the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare program

    NBA champion Glen 'Big Baby' Davis found guilty of multiple fraud charges in a criminal scheme to take advantage of the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare program

    By Jake Fenner for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 5:02 PM EST, November 15, 2023 | Updated: 5:07 PM EST, November 15, 2023

    A jury in Manhattan has convicted former NBA players Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis and Will Bynum of fraud.

    According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, Davis and Bynum were not the only ones engaged in this conduct.

    However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says, “Although many of the more than two dozen defendants convicted in this case were well-known NBA stars, their (Davis and Bynum) conduct was otherwise a typical fraudulent scheme designed to undermine the NBA’s health care plan.” to defraud and defraud the net health care system. the defendants made more than $5 million in illegal profits.

    “Today’s sentencing illustrates that despite fame or success in sport or any other field, no one is exempt from criminal prosecution if he/she is guilty of fraud.”

    Davis and Bynum were specifically found guilty of health care fraud and wire fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit those two crimes, among others.

    THIS IS A DEVELOPMENT STORY. MORE TO FOLLOW.

