Nov 16th, 2023

    Hamas Agrees to Tentative Deal to Free 50 Hostages: Report

    FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

    Hamas agreed to free at least 50 women and children held captive in Gaza in exchange for a multi-day pause in fighting and an increase in aid, The Washington Post reported, citing an Arab diplomat.

    Israel had yet to accept the deal, which would allegedly involve the release of some jailed Palestinians.

    American officials had signaled on Wednesday that such a deal was coming to fruition, with a number of reports suggesting that the two sides were “close” to a deal.

