Billion-Dollar Mega Millions Winner Sues Baby Mama for Telling Fam About Payout

A Maine man who won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot is suing his daughter’s mother for allegedly revealing to his parents that their son had come into the life-altering windfall.

The recipient of the fourth-largest lottery payout in U.S. history has never been identified, and little is known about him. The unnamed man bought the winning ticket—30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, with a gold Mega Ball of 14—at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, and chose to receive his prize in a one-time lump-sum payment of $723,564,144, or nearly $500 million after taxes.

Now the mystery man is demanding a six-figure fine from his baby mama for spilling the beans to his folks about his newfound billionaire status and thus violating a non-disclosure agreement to keep his newfound wealth strictly hush-hush until 2032, according to a federal lawsuit filed anonymously on Tuesday and obtained by The Daily Beast.

